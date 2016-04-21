FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ingenuity Property sees EPS for six mnths ended Feb.29 down 18-32 pct
April 21, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ingenuity Property sees EPS for six mnths ended Feb.29 down 18-32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* For six months ended 29 February 2016, sees EPS of between 4.9 cents and 5.9 cents, a decrease of 18 pct - 32 pct versus last year

* Decrease is due to an adjustment to deferred tax liability on fair value adjustments to investment properties as a result of increase in CGT (Capital Gains Tax)

* Increase in CGT inclusion rate has no impact on headline earnings per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

