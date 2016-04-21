BRIEF-FDA staff maintains negative outlook on Sarepta's DMD drug

April 21 (Reuters) -

* FDA staff says it does not agree with Sarepta’s characterization of inaccuracies in the initial FDA briefing document

* Tone of FDA staff briefing documents on Sarepta’s DMD drug seem consistent with prior briefing documents

* FDA staff say new data and analyses provided by Sarepta increase concerns about the reliability of eteplirsen data

* FDA staff say any beneficial effects of eteplirsen are unlikely to be large enough to be detectable outside of a placebo-controlled trial