BRIEF-Terraform Power announces settlement and mutual release agreement with lap shareholders

April 21 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* On april 20, 2016, terraform power inc and terraform power entered into settlement and mutual release agreement

* Settlement and mutual release agreement with lap shareholders

* Agreement resolves disputes between parties in connection with share purchase agreement among sunedison holdings and lap shareholders

* Made one-time payment to lap of $10.0 million in exchange for and contingent on termination of arbitration against terraform power Source text: (1.usa.gov/1U7fT4S) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)