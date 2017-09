April 21 (Reuters) - Protek OJSC :

* Q1 consolidated revenue grew by 27.5 pct y-o-y to 50.97 billion roubles ($779.12 million)

* Q1 distribution segment revenue 43.88 billion roubles versus 33.65 billion roubles year ago

* Says in Q1 63 pharmacies organically opened, 17 closed

* Q1 revenue of like-for-like pharmacies went up by 1.7 pct versus year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SvHomg

($1 = 65.4200 roubles)