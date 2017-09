April 21 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces regulatory approval received for Phase III Expansion

* says once complete, will have four pipelines in Fox Creek to Namao Corridor

* Company continues to anticipate an in service date of mid-2017 for entire Phase III expansion program