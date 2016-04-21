BRIEF-Microsoft Q3 GAAP SHR $0.47

April 21 (Reuters) -

* Qtrly earnings per share was $0.47 gaap, and $0.62 non-gaap

* Microsoft corp qtrly windows oem revenue declined 2% in constant currency

* Microsoft corp qtrly surface revenue increased 61% in constant currency

* Microsoft corp qtrly phone revenue declined 46% in constant currency

* Qtrly azure revenue grew 120% in constant currency

* Qtrly revenue was $20.5 billion gaap, and $22.1 billion non-gaap

* Microsoft Corp Qtrly Xbox Live Monthly Active Users Grew 26% Year Over-Year to 46 million

* Qtrly office commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 7% in constant currency

* Qtrly server products and cloud services revenue increased 5% in constant currency

* Microsoft corp qtrly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs grew 18% in constant currency

* Q3 productivity and business processes revenue $6,522 million versus $6,457 million

* Qtrly office consumer products and cloud services revenue grew 6% in constant currency

* Qtrly dynamics products and cloud services revenue grew 9% in constant currency

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $22.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 intelligent cloud revenue $6,096 million versus $5,903 million

* Q3 more personal computing revenue $9,458 million versus $9,369 million