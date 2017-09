April 21 (Reuters) - Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc :

* On April 15, 2016, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Pursuant to loan and security agreement, odyssey borrowed $1.825 million from Monaco Financial Llc Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XLoWaN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)