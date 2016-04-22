BRIEF- Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Argentina's bond offering

April 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Argentina

* Moody’s assigns B3 ratings to Argentina’s bond offering

* Rating balances high economic development, move toward more sustainable economic policies

* Stable outlook on Argentina’s B3 rating balances expectations for continued positive reform momentum and stabilization of reserve levels

* Government debt ratio will rise sharply this year mainly due to the devaluation of the peso