BRIEF- Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Argentina's bond offering
April 22, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Argentina's bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Argentina

* Moody’s assigns B3 ratings to Argentina’s bond offering

* Rating balances high economic development, move toward more sustainable economic policies

* Stable outlook on Argentina’s B3 rating balances expectations for continued positive reform momentum and stabilization of reserve levels

* Government debt ratio will rise sharply this year mainly due to the devaluation of the peso Source text : (bit.ly/1U7Pqo1) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

