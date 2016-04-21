FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fitch says Dutch, German life insurers most exposed to UFR reduction
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Dutch, German life insurers most exposed to UFR reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Dutch, German life insurers most exposed to UFR reduction

* Fitch says Dutch life insurers are likely to see biggest impact on solvency ratios from a proposed cut to ultimate forward rate

* Fitch says “German firms probably face biggest impact on new business”

* If UFR is cut, Dutch firms would probably face biggest drop in solvency ratios

* Uk life insurers have large annuity portfolios, but UFR applies to sterling liabilities over 50 years, so impact on UK firms to be negligible Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.