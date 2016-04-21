BRIEF-Fitch says Dutch, German life insurers most exposed to UFR reduction

April 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Dutch, German life insurers most exposed to UFR reduction

* Fitch says Dutch life insurers are likely to see biggest impact on solvency ratios from a proposed cut to ultimate forward rate

* Fitch says “German firms probably face biggest impact on new business”

* If UFR is cut, Dutch firms would probably face biggest drop in solvency ratios

* Uk life insurers have large annuity portfolios, but UFR applies to sterling liabilities over 50 years, so impact on UK firms to be negligible