BRIEF-Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :

* Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal

* Details of agreement were not disclosed

* Select Viacom live and video-on-demand content to join Sling TV single- and multi-stream services

* Viacom portfolio, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Bet, and MTV, to remain available on Dish

* Specific packaging details were not announced

* Renewal applies to 18 Viacom channels dish currently carries, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, TV Land, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons

* Co, Dish agreed to terms for multi-year contract renewal that provides dish customers with uninterrupted access to Viacom networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

