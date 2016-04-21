BRIEF-Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal

April 21 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :
* Viacom and Dish agree to multi-year renewal
* Details of agreement were not disclosed
* Select Viacom live and video-on-demand content to join Sling TV single- and multi-stream services
* Viacom portfolio, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Bet, and MTV, to remain available on Dish
* Specific packaging details were not announced
* Renewal applies to 18 Viacom channels dish currently carries, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, TV Land, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons
* Co, Dish agreed to terms for multi-year contract renewal that provides dish customers with uninterrupted access to Viacom networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: