April 21 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC:

* Voluntarily recalling estimated 23,879 vans in u.s. To relocate electrical connector

* Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents

* Affected are model year 2015-2016 ram promaster city vans; an additional 3,050 vehicles are being recalled in canada