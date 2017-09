April 21 (Reuters) - ATON:

* Says Promsvyazbank closed book building for Secondary Public Offering (SPO)

* Says Promsvyazbank received 712 applications for a total amount of more than 2.7 billion roubles ($40.74 million)

* During SPO Promsvyazbank to place more than 40 billion shares priced 0.0638 rouble per share

($1 = 66.2700 roubles)