April 21 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ bond rating lowered to ‘B-'; on Creditwatch negative

* Restructuring of Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority’s debt cannot be ruled out

* Downgrade due to uncertainty that MUA could be dissolved, restructured, operated for the benefit of Atlantic City Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1SvYxfI]