April 21 (Reuters) - Riber SA :

* Q1 revenue of 1.4 million euro versus 2.7 million euro ($3.05 million) a year ago

* At March 31, order book stood at 12.4 million euro versus 4.5 million euro a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)