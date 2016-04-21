BRIEF-Saga top shareholder to sell its entire stake -bookrunner

April 21 (Reuters) - Numis Securities Ltd:
* Acromas Bid Co Limited announces today its intention to sell approximately 352.7 mln ordinary shares of Saga Plc
* Sale representing about 31.5 pct of company’s existing issued ordinary share capital, through a placing to institutional investors
* Following placing, Acromas will no longer hold any shares in company
* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by Acromas and Numis at close of bookbuilding process
* Numis Securities Limited acting as sole bookrunner