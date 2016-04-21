FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saga top shareholder to sell its entire stake -bookrunner
April 21, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saga top shareholder to sell its entire stake -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Numis Securities Ltd:

* Acromas Bid Co Limited announces today its intention to sell approximately 352.7 mln ordinary shares of Saga Plc

* Sale representing about 31.5 pct of company’s existing issued ordinary share capital, through a placing to institutional investors

* Following placing, Acromas will no longer hold any shares in company

* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by Acromas and Numis at close of bookbuilding process

* Numis Securities Limited acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
