BRIEF-Yamada Denki Co will sell electricity to boost revenue outside its mainstay business of consumer electronics retailing - Nikkei

April 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Yamada Denki will sell electricity as part of efforts to boost revenue outside its mainstay business of consumer electronics retailing - Nikkei

* Yamada Plans To Begin Retail Sales Of Power Nationwide This June, Except In Okinawa, By Teaming Up With Major Utilities And Independent Producers - Nikkei

* Yamada Denki Co targets group sales of 1.85 trillion yen ($16.9 bln) in the year through march 2020, up 10 pct from year ended march 2015 - Nikkei