BRIEF-Yamada Denki Co will sell electricity to boost revenue outside its mainstay business of consumer electronics retailing - Nikkei
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yamada Denki Co will sell electricity to boost revenue outside its mainstay business of consumer electronics retailing - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Yamada Denki will sell electricity as part of efforts to boost revenue outside its mainstay business of consumer electronics retailing - Nikkei

* Yamada Plans To Begin Retail Sales Of Power Nationwide This June, Except In Okinawa, By Teaming Up With Major Utilities And Independent Producers - Nikkei

* Yamada Denki Co targets group sales of 1.85 trillion yen ($16.9 bln) in the year through march 2020, up 10 pct from year ended march 2015 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

