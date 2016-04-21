BRIEF-S&P says West Virginia debt ratings lowered one notch due to long-term challenges of economic deterioration

April 21 (Reuters) - S&P :

* West virginia debt ratings lowered one notch due to long-term challenges of economic deterioration

* Lowered its rating to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’ on West Virginia’s general obligation debt

* Also lowered the West Virginia Municipal Bond Program rating to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’

* Downward revisions reflect view of structural changes to state’s economy due to weakness in energy sector, specifically coal

* Outlook on all ratings is stable