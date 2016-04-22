FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consilium buys 79 pct of shares in Micropack
April 22, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Consilium buys 79 pct of shares in Micropack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Consilium AB :

* Buys 79 percent of shares in Micropack (Engineering) Ltd, Scottish fire protection company

* Purchase price is 222 million Swedish crowns ($27.30 million)

* This is financed by cash payment of 168 million crowns and seller financing of 54 million crowns, the repayment of which depends on Micropack’s results over the next four years

* Micropack reported FY 2014/2015 net sales of 95 million crowns and operating profit of 38 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1319 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

