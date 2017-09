April 22 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* says dtac q1 ebitda before other items nok 1,778 million (nok 1,760 million)

* says dtac q1 revenues nok 5,260 million (nok 5,443 million)

* says Dtac’s 2016 outlook unchanged

* During q1 Dtac's number of subscriptions increased by 225,000 to 25.477 million