BRIEF-Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on NYSE common stock to trade on the OTCqx market
April 22, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on NYSE common stock to trade on the OTCqx market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Aeropostale Inc

* Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on nyse; common stock to trade on the otcqx market

* Aeropostale inc says company does not intend to appeal delisting determination

* Says nyse also suspended trading in company’s common stock effective immediately

* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not affect company’s business operations

* Aéropostale will begin trading today on otcqx best market, which is operated by otc markets group inc., under symbol “arop”

* Stifel, nicolaus & company, inc. Serves as aéropostale’s otcqx advisor

* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not change its public reporting requirements with us securities and exchange commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

