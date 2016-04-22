BRIEF-Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on NYSE common stock to trade on the OTCqx market

April 22 (Reuters) - Aeropostale Inc
* Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on nyse; common stock to trade on the otcqx market
* Aeropostale inc says company does not intend to appeal delisting determination
* Says nyse also suspended trading in company’s common stock effective immediately
* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not affect company’s business operations
* Aéropostale will begin trading today on otcqx best market, which is operated by otc markets group inc., under symbol “arop”
* Stifel, nicolaus & company, inc. Serves as aéropostale’s otcqx advisor
* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not change its public reporting requirements with us securities and exchange commission