BRIEF-Cat Financial reports Q1 revenue of $643 million, down $46 million
April 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cat Financial reports Q1 revenue of $643 million, down $46 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Cat Financial

* First-Quarter 2016 revenues of $643 million , a decrease of $46 million

* First-Quarter 2016 profit was $100 million , a $33 million , or 25 percent, decrease from q1 of 2015

* At end of q1 of 2016, past dues were 2.78 percent, compared with 3.08 percent

* As of march 31, 2016 , allowance for credit losses totaled $340 million, compared with $392 million

* Qtrly decrease in revenues primarily due to unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets, from lower average financing rates

* Says “our portfolio has performed well overall despite ongoing weakness in many of the key end markets we serve” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

