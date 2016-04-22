FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-McDonald's says expects to refranchise about 4,000 restaurants through 2018
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-McDonald's says expects to refranchise about 4,000 restaurants through 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s

* Says expects to refranchise about 4,000 restaurants through 2018 with a long-term goal to become 95% franchised

* Sees net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2016 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies)

* Expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be approximately $2 billion

* Plans to optimize capital structure and expects to return about $30 billion to shareholders for three-year period ending 2016

* 1 percentage point change in comparable sales for U.S. or international lead segment would change annual diluted EPS by about 4 cents

* In FY 2016, costs for total basket of goods expected to fall about 3.5-4.5 percent in U.S. and remain relatively flat in international lead segment

* Expects to open about 1,000 restaurants, including about 400 restaurants in affiliated and developmental-licensee markets in 2016

* Says majority of the refranchising through 2018 is expected to take place in the high growth and foundational markets.

* Cumulative return to shareholders through quarter ended march 31 was about $20 billion, leaving about $10 billion to be completed by end of 2016

* Expects interest expense for the full-year 2016 to increase about 40-45% compared with 2015 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.