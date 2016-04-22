FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Melexis reports sales for Q1 2016 up 16% at 109.4 million euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 22, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Melexis reports sales for Q1 2016 up 16% at 109.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Melexis NV :

* Sales for Q1 of 2016 were 109.4 million euros ($123.57 million), an increase of 16 percent year on year

* Q1 gross margin was 49.3 million euros, an increase of 4 percent compared to same quarter of last year

* Q1 operating result was 27.5 million euros, a decrease of 2 percent compared to same quarter of previous year

* Q1 net income was 22.8 million euros or 0.57 euros per share, a decrease of 16 percent year on year

* Expects sales in Q2 of 2016 to be around level of 112 million euros

* Sees 2016 sales growth to be between 8 percent and 12 percent, a gross profit margin around 47 percent and an operating margin around 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.