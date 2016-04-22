FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobistar reports Q1 consolidated net profit at 1.5 million euros
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 22, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mobistar reports Q1 consolidated net profit at 1.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA :

* Q1 revenue 309.3 million euros ($349.35 million) versus 305 million in Reuters Poll

* Q1 EBITDA 53.7 million euros versus 51.4 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Expects its mobile only capex to be about 145 million euros in 2016

* Q1 consolidated net profit 1.5 million euros versus loss of 0.4 euros in Reuters Poll

* Total number of connected SIM cards through Q1 2016 5.7 million versus 5.6 million year ago

* Reiterates its guidance for the financial year 2016

* Expects its 2016 mobile only capex to be reduced by about 25 percent from 193 million euros in 2015

* Mobistar will adopt the orange brand name as of Monday, May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
