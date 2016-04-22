FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haldex Q1 core operating income fell to SEK 77 mln
April 22, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Haldex Q1 core operating income fell to SEK 77 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Q1 net sales, SEK million 1,097 (1,246)

* Q1 operating income, excluding one-off items, SEK million 77 (115)

* Says sticking with our forecast for 2016

* Says operating margin for Q1 can be considered realistic under current market conditions

* Says outlook for 2016 remains unchanged in comparison to previous quarterly report

* Reuters poll: Haldex Q1 adjusted EBIT was seen at SEK 79 million , net sales at SEK 1.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

