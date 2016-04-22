FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fabege launches green MTN programme
April 22, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fabege launches green MTN programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* Launches green MTN programme in an amount of 2.00 billion Swedish crowns ($245.98 million)

* Programme is characterised by special terms and conditions governing sustainability and environmental issues

* Aim is that all of Fabege’s properties will be environmentally certified by 2018

* The green MTN programme has been established by Fabege, Handelsbanken and MSA

* All bonds issued under the programme will be green bonds

* Resellers of the programme will be Handelsbanken and Swedbank

* Earliest transaction date is expected to be during Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1306 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

