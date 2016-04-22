BRIEF-Fabege launches green MTN programme

April 22 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :
* Launches green MTN programme in an amount of 2.00 billion Swedish crowns ($245.98 million)
* Programme is characterised by special terms and conditions governing sustainability and environmental issues
* Aim is that all of Fabege’s properties will be environmentally certified by 2018
* The green MTN programme has been established by Fabege, Handelsbanken and MSA
* All bonds issued under the programme will be green bonds
* Resellers of the programme will be Handelsbanken and Swedbank
* Earliest transaction date is expected to be during Q2 of 2016