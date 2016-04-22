BRIEF-Atoss Software Q1 sales up 9 pct at EUR 11.7 million

April 22 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* Sales in Q1 of 2016 were up 9 percent on year before at 11.7 million euros ($13.22 million)

* Q1 EBIT at 3.2 million euros were 16 percent higher than in year before

* Stands by its forecast for financial year 2016

* In 2016 expects to see continuing development in sales and earnings with growth rates on a par with 2015 within a bandwidth of +/- 3 percent

* Q1 net profit 2.28 million euros, up 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)