BRIEF-Sportamore Q1 operating result turns to profit of SEK 1.0 mln

April 22 (Reuters) - Sportamore publ AB :

* Q1 net sales 145.1 million Swedish crowns ($17.84 million) versus 103.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 1.0 million Swedish crowns versus loss 16.6 million crowns year ago

* Expects within 5 years to outpace the market in terms of growth

* Financial target: to continually improve company's profitability to achieve in 2020 EBITDA of 5-10 pct in segment Sweden and positive EBITDA in other Nordic countries