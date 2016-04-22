FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sportamore Q1 operating result turns to profit of SEK 1.0 mln
April 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sportamore Q1 operating result turns to profit of SEK 1.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Sportamore publ AB :

* Q1 net sales 145.1 million Swedish crowns ($17.84 million) versus 103.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 1.0 million Swedish crowns versus loss 16.6 million crowns year ago

* Expects within 5 years to outpace the market in terms of growth

* Financial target: to continually improve company’s profitability to achieve in 2020 EBITDA of 5-10 pct in segment Sweden and positive EBITDA in other Nordic countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1314 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

