BRIEF-Anoto starts strategic reorganization, announces new CFO

April 22 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :
* Announces strategic reorganization to improve financial performance and accelerate growth
* To reach targeted annual cost savings of about 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.91 million)
* It is estimated that program will bear one-time costs of about 8 million crowns spread over next six months
* Karl Wiersholm has resigned as CFO
* New management team, effective as of Friday, will consist of seven people down from 13 people
* New management team will include Frank Lucero, CFO, responsible also for HR and legal
* Strategic reorganization will commence immediately following employee consultations and is expected to be fully implemented by June 2016
* Intends to reduce its headcount
* Intends to close down offices in Boston and Los Angeles in order to consolidate US operations to San Francisco