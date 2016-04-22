BRIEF-Anoto starts strategic reorganization, announces new CFO

April 22 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Announces strategic reorganization to improve financial performance and accelerate growth

* To reach targeted annual cost savings of about 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.91 million)

* It is estimated that program will bear one-time costs of about 8 million crowns spread over next six months

* Karl Wiersholm has resigned as CFO

* New management team, effective as of Friday, will consist of seven people down from 13 people

* New management team will include Frank Lucero, CFO, responsible also for HR and legal

* Strategic reorganization will commence immediately following employee consultations and is expected to be fully implemented by June 2016

* Intends to reduce its headcount

* Intends to close down offices in Boston and Los Angeles in order to consolidate US operations to San Francisco