April 22 (Reuters) - Linas Agro Group AB :

* Unit UAB Linas Agro Grudu Centras KUB acquires fertilizers trading business SIA Paleo in Latvia for 4.6 million euro ($5.19 million)

* Transaction is scheduled to end in October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)