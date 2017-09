April 22 (Reuters) - Dierig Holding AG :

* FY sales up 3.9 percent to 75.9 million euros

* Forecast for 2016: stable development in textiles and real estate

* To suspend dividend payment for fiscal 2015

* Profit from ordinary activities amounted in 2015 to 5.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/246Ci5h Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)