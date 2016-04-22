FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy - AccorHotels CEO
April 22, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells the annual shareholders meeting:

* Bazin says Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy

* Bazin welcomes Jin Jiang chairman Yu Minliang who is attending the annual shareholders meeting

* Jin Jiang is AccorHotels’ top shareholder with 14.98 pct stake

* Jin Jiang chairman tells shareholders his group shares AccorHotels’ vision to expand globally and in digital

* Jin Jiang chairman says keen to seize opportunities to develop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
