April 22 (Reuters) - Tarkett SA :

* Says it will not end up with double-digit growth rate for the year in North America - conference call

* Says in the long run it does not see any reason North America margin should not be at same level as EMEA margin - conference call

* Says it is looking at M&A targets everywhere in world except in Russia - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)