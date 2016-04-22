FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HSBC unveils revamped pay policy, warns of possible Brexit restructuring
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 22, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HSBC unveils revamped pay policy, warns of possible Brexit restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Agm statements

* We are putting forward a new directors’ remuneration policy for shareholder approval.

* New policy reduces amount of cash given to executive directors in lieu of a pension from 50% to 30% of base salary.

* long-term incentives are now subject to a three-year forward-looking performance period, only after this period will awards begin to vest from years three to seven.

* Impact of new remuneration policy is to lower maximum opportunity for executive directors by around 7%.

* Board concluded that having our headquarters in uk and our significant business in asia pacific, led from hong kong, delivers best of both worlds to our stakeholders

* Circumstances alleged in panama papers with regard to hsbc are largely historical, in some cases dating back 20 years

* In a change to our current arrangements,

* However on economic arguments, our own economic research is very clear about advantages of britain being at heart of a reformed EU

* Believe that uk would enter a period of great economic uncertainty in event of a vote to leave

* Could require a restructuring of wholesale operations based in the UK

* We do not now intend to sell our turkish business.

* Sir simon robertson, our deputy chairman, and rona fairhead will retire after this meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.