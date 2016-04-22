BRIEF-HSBC unveils revamped pay policy, warns of possible Brexit restructuring

April 22 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Agm statements

* We are putting forward a new directors’ remuneration policy for shareholder approval.

* New policy reduces amount of cash given to executive directors in lieu of a pension from 50% to 30% of base salary.

* long-term incentives are now subject to a three-year forward-looking performance period, only after this period will awards begin to vest from years three to seven.

* Impact of new remuneration policy is to lower maximum opportunity for executive directors by around 7%.

* Board concluded that having our headquarters in uk and our significant business in asia pacific, led from hong kong, delivers best of both worlds to our stakeholders

* Circumstances alleged in panama papers with regard to hsbc are largely historical, in some cases dating back 20 years

* However on economic arguments, our own economic research is very clear about advantages of britain being at heart of a reformed EU

* Believe that uk would enter a period of great economic uncertainty in event of a vote to leave

* Could require a restructuring of wholesale operations based in the UK

* We do not now intend to sell our turkish business.

* Sir simon robertson, our deputy chairman, and rona fairhead will retire after this meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)