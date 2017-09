(Adds period in headline)

April 22 (Reuters) - Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc :

* Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2016 group revenue of 32.62 billion naira versus 22.52 billion naira year ago

* Q1 group profit before tax 5.11 billion naira versus 3.80 billion naira year ago

* Says board recommended dividend of 50 kobo per ordinary share to be paid to shareholders for year ended Dec. 31, 2015 Source: bit.ly/1WgQWnO Further company coverage: