BRIEF-Alcoa Inc says separation of companies targeted in second half of 2016
April 22, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alcoa Inc says separation of companies targeted in second half of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc:

* separation of companies targeted in second half of 2016

* north american packaging market has become increasingly commoditized

* Plans to increase supply of can sheet to North American market from Alcoa Ma‘aden rolling mill and warrick rolling mill

* upon separation new Alcoa will become owner of rolling mill at Warrick Operations and stake in Ma‘aden Rolling co

* remainder of global rolled products portfolio will become part of arconic upon separation Source text for Eikon:

