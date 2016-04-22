FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GE reaffirms 2016 EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GE reaffirms 2016 EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* GE Q1 2016 earnings

* Reaffirms 2016 industrial operating + verticals EPS guidance $1.45-$1.55

* Qtrly revenue $27.8 billion versus. $29.4 billion last year

* In Q1, GE capital, $166 billion of asset sales signed, $146 billion closed; ahead of plan

* GE capital’s Basel 3 Tier 1 common ratio at quarter-end was 14.5 percent versus. 14.5 percent at q4-end

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share attributable to GE $0.01

* At quarter end, $316 billion backlog, +18% versus. 1Q‘15, +7% excluding Alstom

* Q1 GE industrial segment orders $23.5 billion, up 1%

* GE capital submitted application for SIFI de-designation

* Says “the oil & gas environment is challenging”

* “Reaffirming our guidance for 2016 of $1.45-$1.55 EPS, 2-4% organic growth, margin expansion and returning $26 billion to shareholders”

* Says “we are already seeing valuable synergies from the Alstom acquisition”

* Q1 industrial segment revenue $25.9 billion, up 6 percent

* Says “GE is executing well and is on track to meet its investor goals for 2016”

* GE Capital ENI, excluding liquidity $81.1 billion versus $302.8 billion last year (as originally reported)

* Q1 industrial segment operating profit $2.9 billion, down 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: invent.ge/1MMvyW1 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.