FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Interpublic qtrly EPS $0.01
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interpublic qtrly EPS $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc Says Company States It Is Well

* Q1 2016 revenue was $1.74 billion, compared to $1.68 billion in q1 of 2015

* Qtrly organic revenue increase of 6.7% compared to prior-year period

* Qtrly reported diluted earnings per share was $0.01

* Positioned to achieve high end of 2016 organic revenue growth target of 3% - 4%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interpublic group of companies inc says during quarter, effect of foreign currency translation was negative 3.1% on revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.