BRIEF-Interpublic qtrly EPS $0.01

April 22 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc

* Q1 2016 revenue was $1.74 billion, compared to $1.68 billion in q1 of 2015

* Qtrly organic revenue increase of 6.7% compared to prior-year period

* Qtrly reported diluted earnings per share was $0.01

* Positioned to achieve high end of 2016 organic revenue growth target of 3% - 4%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interpublic group of companies inc says during quarter, effect of foreign currency translation was negative 3.1% on revenue