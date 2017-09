April 22 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says it has agreed to perform capital increase totaling 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million), by issuing 3.1 million new shares with a nominal value of 1 euro per share

Source text: bit.ly/1SytrEa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)