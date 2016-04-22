FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guidance software founder to resign board position
April 22, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guidance software founder to resign board position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Guidance Software Inc

* Reached a mutual settlement agreement with Shawn Mccreight, its founder and former chairman

* Mutual settlement agreement to end proxy contest related to co’s upcoming annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for may 11, 2016

* Under terms of settlement agreement, Mccreight will resign his board position

* Company will appoint two of Mccreight’s nominees to serve as new directors on board

* Mccreight has agreed to vote in favor of co’s slate of director nominees at upcoming annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
