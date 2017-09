April 22 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding

* Says today Oriflame’s premises in Moscow and Moscow oblast were visited by local authorities

* Says Oriflame has and is currently seeking reason behind these unannounced visits

* Says the company has always been and remains fully transparent and willing to cooperate with the authorities

* Says will update the market when more relevant information is available. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)