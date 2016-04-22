FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell says higher sales of lower margin products hurt Q1 margins - Conf Call
April 22, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honeywell says higher sales of lower margin products hurt Q1 margins - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Says on conf call segment margin was lower than guidance, due to higher than-expected sales of lower margin products

* Sees Q2 2016 sales of $10 bln-$10.2 bln

* Sees Q2 2016 eps of $1.61-$1.66/shr

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $10.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Honeywell CEO says on conf call hopeful for a global economic rebound, but not counting on it

* Honeywell CEO says co’s margin rate growth story will keep going for near future

* Honeywell CEO on new COO Darius Adamczyk: “I think Darius is a good guy and I don’t want to lose him if I didn’t promote him. Who knows where he would have gone” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

