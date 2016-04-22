BRIEF-Freddie Mac revises 2016 1-4 family mortgage originations estimate

April 22 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac says based on new data, Q1 2016 real GDP growth has been revised down from 1.8 to 1.1 percent

* Expect labor market to sustain momentum and unemployment rate to drop back below 5 percent for 2016 and 2017

* Revised the 1-4 family mortgage originations estimate for 2016 up by $50 billion to $1.7 trillion

* Forecasting that on average, house prices will rise by 4.8 and 3.5 percent in 2016 and 2017 respectively