BRIEF-Freddie Mac revises 2016 1-4 family mortgage originations estimate
April 22, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac revises 2016 1-4 family mortgage originations estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac says based on new data, Q1 2016 real GDP growth has been revised down from 1.8 to 1.1 percent

* Expect labor market to sustain momentum and unemployment rate to drop back below 5 percent for 2016 and 2017

* Revised the 1-4 family mortgage originations estimate for 2016 up by $50 billion to $1.7 trillion

* Forecasting that on average, house prices will rise by 4.8 and 3.5 percent in 2016 and 2017 respectively Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

