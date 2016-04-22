FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Airlines Group says 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up about 2.5 pct versus. 2015
April 22, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines Group says 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up about 2.5 pct versus. 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 3 percent to 5 percent in 2016

* Expects to pay an average of between $1.30 and $1.35 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in Q2

* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent versus. 2015

* Company expects its second quarter pre-tax margin excluding special charges to be approximately 14 to 16 percent

* At end of Q1, had 45 ERJ140 regional aircraft in temporary storage not included in active regional ending fleet count Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.