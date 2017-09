April 22 (Reuters) - Corelens SA :

* Receives signed agreement with a public hospital for the delivery of materials used for treatment of cataract

* Total value of tender under the agreement will amount to 726,400 zlotys ($187,424.21) plus VAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8757 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)