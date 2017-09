April 22 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation PLC

* Noble Corporation PLC says board of directors to adjust company’s dividend and declare a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share

* Says ex-dividend date for this payment is expected to be april 28, 2016