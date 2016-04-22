BRIEF-General Motors says adjusts production in wake of Japan earthquakes

April 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co :

* GM adjusts production in wake of Japan earthquakes

* GM is adjusting production schedules at four of its North American assembly facilities

* Temporary adjustment not expected to have material impact on GM’s FY production plans in north america

* Does not expect a material impact to its second quarter or full-year financial results for GM North America from temporary adjustment Source text - bit.ly/1YKSdTe

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)