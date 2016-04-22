BRIEF-Moody's says Puerto Rico Government Development Bank will default in may with or without federal action

April 22 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Puerto Rico Government Development Bank will default in may with or without federal action

* Puerto Rico could also default on bonds issued by Puerto Rico Highways And Transportation Authority (Ca/Negative)

* Moody’s says even if federal legislation is passed, Puerto Rico to default as commonwealth treasury, GDB have insufficient liquidity for debt payments

* Puerto Rico could also default on revenue bonds of Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (Caa3/Negative)

* Expect government to pay holders of GO and government-guaranteed bonds in order to avoid almost certain litigation that would follow non-payment

* If federal legislation passes before may, Puerto Rico could withhold the may 2 debt payments without threat of bondholder litigation

* If Congress does not act in time, Puerto Rico will rely on its own recently enacted debt moratorium statute as the basis for not paying (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)