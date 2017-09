April 22 (Reuters) - Inside Secure SA :

* Successful completion of Inside Secure’s share capital increase

* 5.2 million euros ($5.85 million) have been raised, with a total demand of approximately 10.5 million euros and a subscription rate of 203 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Qspyfv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)