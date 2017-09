April 22 (Reuters) - S&P:

* France ‘AA/A-1+’ ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* Long-term rating on France reflects its strong institutions, as well as its wealthy, productive, and highly diversified economy Source text: (bit.ly/1XMYaib) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)